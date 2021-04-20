Where are you going?
La Casa del Mole Negro

Insurgentes Sur 295, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Classic Taste of Mole Mexico City Mexico

The Classic Taste of Mole

One of the most storied dishes in Mexican cuisine—many Americans know it from Laura Esquivel's novel, Like Water for Chocolate or its film adaptation—is mole. What many Americans may not know, however, is that there are many kinds of mole—from red mole to green and black mole (and plenty of others, besides).

The latter is a specialty at the aptly-named La Casa del Mole Negro, which is one of many spots in the city where you can try this classic dish.

Though many modern home cooks buy pre-made mole mixes in their neighborhood markets, the best versions of mole are made entirely from scratch, investing the time and watchful eyes that the traditional recipe requires.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
