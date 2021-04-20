La Casa De Les Lletres

"Fancy Meeting You Here"

Wandering leisurely through the mysterious Gothic Quarter is one of the best things to do when you find yourself in Barcelona. Aside from the delicious food and wine and charming shops you'll find in the Gothic Quarter, the obvious main attraction is the rustic gothic buildings themselves. These two guys were doing work in an apartment, and I got a kick out of the way they chose to chat with each other. Barcelona is one of my favorite European cities, and I never miss a chance to stroll through the Gothic Quarter with my camera when I'm in this gorgeous city.

