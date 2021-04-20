La Casa De Les Lletres
Plaça d'Antonio López, 6, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 620 88 58 06
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Morning Coffee In BarcelonaOne of the best things about Barcelona is its beautiful Gothic Quarter. It's filled not only with rustic buildings that ooze character and history but also delicious cafés where you can linger over a cup of coffee while reading the paper. On any visit to Barcelona a slow stroll through the city's Gothic Quarter, stopping for a chocolate croissant and steaming cup of strong Spanish coffee is a must.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
"Fancy Meeting You Here"
Wandering leisurely through the mysterious Gothic Quarter is one of the best things to do when you find yourself in Barcelona. Aside from the delicious food and wine and charming shops you'll find in the Gothic Quarter, the obvious main attraction is the rustic gothic buildings themselves. These two guys were doing work in an apartment, and I got a kick out of the way they chose to chat with each other. Barcelona is one of my favorite European cities, and I never miss a chance to stroll through the Gothic Quarter with my camera when I'm in this gorgeous city.