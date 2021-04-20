Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Casa De Les Lletres

Plaça d'Antonio López, 6, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 620 88 58 06
Morning Coffee In Barcelona Barcelona Spain
"Fancy Meeting You Here" Barcelona Spain
Morning Coffee In Barcelona Barcelona Spain
"Fancy Meeting You Here" Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Morning Coffee In Barcelona

One of the best things about Barcelona is its beautiful Gothic Quarter. It's filled not only with rustic buildings that ooze character and history but also delicious cafés where you can linger over a cup of coffee while reading the paper. On any visit to Barcelona a slow stroll through the city's Gothic Quarter, stopping for a chocolate croissant and steaming cup of strong Spanish coffee is a must.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

"Fancy Meeting You Here"

Wandering leisurely through the mysterious Gothic Quarter is one of the best things to do when you find yourself in Barcelona. Aside from the delicious food and wine and charming shops you'll find in the Gothic Quarter, the obvious main attraction is the rustic gothic buildings themselves. These two guys were doing work in an apartment, and I got a kick out of the way they chose to chat with each other. Barcelona is one of my favorite European cities, and I never miss a chance to stroll through the Gothic Quarter with my camera when I'm in this gorgeous city.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30