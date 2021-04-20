La Cana Golf Club Playa Juanillo, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

Tee Off By the Sea The Dominican Republic is one of the Caribbean’s premier golfing destinations, and La Cana, with its incredible sea views, championship pedigree (the 27-hole course was designed by P.B. Dye), rolling fairways, and cinematic greens, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful courses on the planet. In fact, La Cana has been called the “best course in the Caribbean” by Golf Magazine. It was also the first golf course in the world to utilize paspalum, the only grass seed that can be watered with sea water.



No less than 14 holes hug the sea, and have drawn more than a few balls into Davey Jones’ locker. Rest easy knowing that even if you do suffer a few extra strokes due to the setting, your back nine selfies will look great.