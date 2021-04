Traveling to Italy in Waltham

Regularly rated among Zagat's top restaurants in Boston , this is a dining experience that will transport you to Italy. Their authentic Neapolitan cooking is only part of the evening. A rural Italian dining space, filled with antiques from the area is the perfect setting for food cooked with the freshest ingredients around. An extensive regional wine list complements the food, and if truffles are on the menu, then indulge. Trust me, you can thank me later! Reservations are a must.