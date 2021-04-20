La Camaronera
1952 West Flagler Street
| +1 305-642-3322
Photo by La Camaronera
Sun 10:30am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 5:30pm
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 9pm
Miami's Best Shrimp!La Camaronera is a family owned fish market that has been frying up seafood goodness for decades. The restaurant is not fancy, with little chairs and a small bar. But once you head inside, you'll see that it's filled with locals that are hungry for Florida fish.
There pan con minuta, also known as the fried snapper sandwich, is the best thing on the menu. Be sure to try the shrimp burrito mixed with fish. Their fried shrimp and calamari are out of this world and everything is prepared right in front of you. It's all totally fresh and well seasoned.
Although it's a small dive, it's famous. The eatery has been on the food network several times, including Diners Drive-In's and Dives and Bizzare foods.
There's also a fish market so you can take uncooked seafood home.