Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Buena Tierra

Calle Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena 1000, Santa Fe, Zedec Sta Fé, Álvaro Obregón, 01210 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5292 6495
Organic Lunch Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 1:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 10pm

Organic Lunch

A light lunch made from raw organic ingredients can be hard to find in Mexico City (especially if you're vegetarian or vegan), but luckily there's La Buena Tierra. In Santa Fe, the most modern district of Mexico City, they are hailed as a reliable place to eat fresh salad and drink ice-cold beverages.

While most patrons have a favorite dish on the menu, conversation always turns to the unusual drinks here. Try their pineapple-parsley or strawberry water with local chia seed!

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points