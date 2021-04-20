La Buena Tierra
Calle Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena 1000, Santa Fe, Zedec Sta Fé, Álvaro Obregón, 01210 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5292 6495
Sun 1:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 10pm
Organic LunchA light lunch made from raw organic ingredients can be hard to find in Mexico City (especially if you're vegetarian or vegan), but luckily there's La Buena Tierra. In Santa Fe, the most modern district of Mexico City, they are hailed as a reliable place to eat fresh salad and drink ice-cold beverages.
While most patrons have a favorite dish on the menu, conversation always turns to the unusual drinks here. Try their pineapple-parsley or strawberry water with local chia seed!