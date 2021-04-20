La Boulangerie de Paris
For something “light” (think sandwiches, quiche, or sinfully delicious pastries) and indeed, for some of the mellowest java in town, La Boulangerie is a top recommendation. The fine pastry work of its Parisian owner assures a brief trip to the ville lumière
with every bite. In addition to the great taste, the bakery is conveniently located across the bridge from the artisan market, just above where the buses leave for Machu Picchu, and opens at 5:00 a.m. Everything aligns to make this a great spot to pick up caffeine and carbs to fuel early morning visits to the archaeological site—and great for a post-hike pick-me-up.