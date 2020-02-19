Where are you going?
La Bottega Bistroteka

39, Dlouhá 39, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Website
| +420 222 311 372

More info

Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 12am

Located on trendy Dlouha, this smart Italian bistro is part of the La Collezione family, which also runs well-known restaurants and trattorias like Aromi, La Finestra, and La Bottega Tusarova. Open since 2014, it’s grown steadily popular for its seasonal menu of Italian dishes: beef tartare, melon soup, fresh and flled pasta, risotto dishes, plus secondi (main dishes) that span usually meat and fish dishes like grilled octopus, ridiculously tender beef ribs (a mainstay), and a couple of vegetarian options like a delicious and juicy portabello burger made with green lentils. Daily specials—including steaks cut at the in-house butchery—are written on the blackboard, and there’s a whole vitrine of home-made breads and cakes for dessert. It’s a buzzy spot for breakfast too, with dishes like eggs with black truffle and avocado toast, and you might want to bear in mind that all the tasty olive oils, balsamicos, and wines on the shelves are also for sale.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

