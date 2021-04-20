La Botiga D'En Tonet
Carrer de Calàbria, 208, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 10 50 53
Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 9pm
Sat 6pm - 9pm
Wines from around the world, but mostly Spain & PortugalAt La Botiga D'En Tonet, shop for wines from Catalonia and the rest of the world as well as beers and spirits. If you've got a yen for an Italian Chianti, a German Riesling, or a Portuguese Vinho Verde, this is the shop for you.
Prices are reasonable, but last time I went, they didn't accept credit cards. Come with cash.