La Botiga D'En Tonet

Carrer de Calàbria, 208, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 934 10 50 53
Wines from around the world, but mostly Spain & Portugal Barcelona Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 9pm
Sat 6pm - 9pm

At La Botiga D'En Tonet, shop for wines from Catalonia and the rest of the world as well as beers and spirits. If you've got a yen for an Italian Chianti, a German Riesling, or a Portuguese Vinho Verde, this is the shop for you.

Prices are reasonable, but last time I went, they didn't accept credit cards. Come with cash.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

