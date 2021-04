La Bodeguita del Medio Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

Mojitos and Salsa Lessons A branch of a popular restaurant in Cuba which was founded in 1942, La Bodeguita del Medio is small, simple and a hit with anyone who visits.



The bar is a special draw with lively waiters pushing signature mojitos along free salsa lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8pm. Graffiti is encouraged so that you can "leave your mark" before moving on to the buzzing dance floor.