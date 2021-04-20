a little romance

We were touring La Boca where around every corner is a photo opportunity of vivid color, when my friends seized the moment and broke into a tango, no doubt inspired by the mural. For the evenings head to the safer Puerto Madero area where many many excellent restaurants await. Try the sorrentinos (a ravioli like local pasta) and the provoleta (a baked cheese). When in Recoleta the place to go is El Sanjuanino for an amazing selection of empanadas. Two hotels we like are the Loi Suites in Recoleta and the Plaza (now a Marriott property) at the top of Calle Florida - both are reasonably priced and very well located.