La Bicicleta Café
Plaza de San Ildefonso, 9, 28004 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 32 97 42
Photo courtesy of JF Deko, Toma Cafe
Sun - Thur 10am - 2am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2:30am
Grind Your Gears to a Halt HereLa Bicicleta is a fun and funky coffee shop, with a hipster meets digital nomad vibe.
The perfect place to plug in and send a few emails to friends and family back home, write postcards or watch the world on wheels.
A Bicycle cafe and workspace, the space marries the two passions and draws the appropriate crowd of supportive cyclists and caffeine aficionados alike.