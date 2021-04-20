Where are you going?
La Bicicleta Café

Plaza de San Ildefonso, 9, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 32 97 42
Grind Your Gears to a Halt Here Madrid Spain

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 2am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2:30am

Grind Your Gears to a Halt Here

La Bicicleta is a fun and funky coffee shop, with a hipster meets digital nomad vibe.
The perfect place to plug in and send a few emails to friends and family back home, write postcards or watch the world on wheels.

A Bicycle cafe and workspace, the space marries the two passions and draws the appropriate crowd of supportive cyclists and caffeine aficionados alike.


By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

