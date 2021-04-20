Where are you going?
La Bettola Di Terroni

106 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5C 2B4, Canada
Website
| +1 416-504-9998
True Italian Cuisine at Toronto’s La Bettola Di Terroni Toronto Canada

Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 4pm - 10pm

True Italian Cuisine at Toronto’s La Bettola Di Terroni

Dancing prosciutto and pasta draped out to dry like Rapunzel’s locks greet you when you walk in the door of this hip Italian restaurant in downtown Toronto. Upon entering, I knew this place was going to be really, really good. When I saw the waiter pass by with cantaloupe covered in thinly sliced prosciutto—a starter I had just enjoyed a week prior in the hills of Tuscany—my suspicions were confirmed. This place is the real deal.

The environment has a cool, modern flare with touches of Italian rustic décor. I started with an Aperol Fizz and went on to order the cantaloupe, the most tender calamari over beets and arugula, homemade gnocchi with a delicious pesto sauce, agnolotti with sage butter sauce and ricotta and a pizza topped with mounds of burrata and vipe-ripened tomatoes. Luckily, I was not dining alone.

We finished the meal with frittella de gelato: sugary warm donuts, filled with creamy hazelnut Nutella and served with a rich hazelnut gelato. If this isn’t what heaven is like, I don’t want to go there.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

