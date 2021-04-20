Where are you going?
La Bergerie

218 N Lee St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Alexandria's home for classic French fare.

Tucked into one of Alexandria's classic brick townhomes, La Bergerie will take you straight to Lyon. Greeted by the charming owner Laurent we settled in one of the cozy booths and let the experienced staff take care of us. Dinner is about the show as much as the meal with many of the dishes prepared tableside. I have a personal rule that if something comes to the table on fire I must order it and my entree of lemongrass lobster flambe and crepe Suzette for dessert made me very happy. La Bergerie will surely impress with its romantic atmosphere and impeccable service.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

