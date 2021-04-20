La Bella Napoli Villarroel Restaurant
101 Carrer de Villarroel
| +34 934 54 70 56
Sun - Sat 1:30pm - 4pm, 8:30pm - 12am
Authentic Italian at a reasonable priceSomething people may not expect in Barcelona is authentic and reasonably priced Italian food, but chances are they haven't been to La Bella Napoli on Villaroel. The pizzas are hand-tossed the appetizers and entrées are freshly prepared and there are tasty options for vegetarians and celiacs.
The wait staff is friendly, and the house bread-basket is much better than what you get in most Barcelona restaurants.