La Becasina Delta Lodge Arroyo Las Canas, Delta, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Get Away From It All: A Delta Hideaway There's nothing to do at La Becasina. And that's exactly the point.



Arrive at this gloriously remote delta getaway by motorboat - included in the overnight package - and step into the treehouse-like complex, a series of private cabins set on stilts above the water and marsh. While away the day on a daybed on your private terrace, stretching your legs only long enough to make your way to the swimming pool for cocktails and dinner by the water.



There's no wi-fi here, and no televisions: just the quiet lap of the river water, and the sound of an occasional boat passing by. For recharging your batteries, you can't do better than this.