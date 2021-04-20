La Becasina Delta Lodge
Arroyo Las Canas, Delta, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4328-2687
Get Away From It All: A Delta HideawayThere's nothing to do at La Becasina. And that's exactly the point.
Arrive at this gloriously remote delta getaway by motorboat - included in the overnight package - and step into the treehouse-like complex, a series of private cabins set on stilts above the water and marsh. While away the day on a daybed on your private terrace, stretching your legs only long enough to make your way to the swimming pool for cocktails and dinner by the water.
There's no wi-fi here, and no televisions: just the quiet lap of the river water, and the sound of an occasional boat passing by. For recharging your batteries, you can't do better than this.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Staying on the delta
Though many travelers visit the Tigre river delta on a day trip from Buenos Aires, it's also an ideal place to get away for an overnight. Nothing to do but read, relax, drink mate, or go for a paddle on the network of calm waterways — it's the perfect lazy getaway within easy reach of the city.