La Becasina Delta Lodge

Arroyo Las Canas, Delta, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4328-2687
Get Away From It All: A Delta Hideaway

There's nothing to do at La Becasina. And that's exactly the point.

Arrive at this gloriously remote delta getaway by motorboat - included in the overnight package - and step into the treehouse-like complex, a series of private cabins set on stilts above the water and marsh. While away the day on a daybed on your private terrace, stretching your legs only long enough to make your way to the swimming pool for cocktails and dinner by the water.

There's no wi-fi here, and no televisions: just the quiet lap of the river water, and the sound of an occasional boat passing by. For recharging your batteries, you can't do better than this.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

Bridget Gleeson
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Staying on the delta

Though many travelers visit the Tigre river delta on a day trip from Buenos Aires, it's also an ideal place to get away for an overnight. Nothing to do but read, relax, drink mate, or go for a paddle on the network of calm waterways — it's the perfect lazy getaway within easy reach of the city.

