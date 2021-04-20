La Barberie
310 Rue Saint-Roch, Québec, QC G1K 6S2, Canada
| +1 418-522-4373
Sun - Sat 12pm - 1am
Québec’s Coolest HangoutWhen I say that La Barberie is Québec’s coolest hangout I’m really not exaggerating. I promise! For starters, there is no food on the menu snacks (at least on the day I visited). This is actually not a bad thing because you can just bring your own lunch or dinner and stick to ordering beers.
Now in its 15th year, La Barberie wears the crown as Québec’s first micro-brewery. Besides the delicious locally brewed beers, you can even take a few home. They bottle a few varieties and it’s a great way to enjoy your brew both here and at home. They also plant their own tomatoes and other herbs and freely give them away to customers.
Above all, the prices are extremely fair. I personally tried their sampler which consisted of with beers (if I remember correctly) and that equals roughly two pints. This was $15 CAD. The crowd is very friendly and ranges from young professionals to middle-aged couples and pretty much everyone in between.
Lovely visit here as part of Quebec City Food Tours in the St Roch neighbourhood - a co-op microbrewery owned by the workers (you leave, you have to give up your stake in the company) with 100 different recipes. We came back after the tour and brought our poutine from the nearby Chez Ashton to sit on the beautiful shady terrasse. They don't serve food at La Barberie, so you are encouraged to bring your lunch or snacks and enjoy with one of their delicious beers! We sampled all 8 on the menu, from a very light beer to an orange stout. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, and a quick walk from the lower city.