La Barberie co-op microbrewery

Lovely visit here as part of Quebec City Food Tours in the St Roch neighbourhood - a co-op microbrewery owned by the workers (you leave, you have to give up your stake in the company) with 100 different recipes. We came back after the tour and brought our poutine from the nearby Chez Ashton to sit on the beautiful shady terrasse. They don't serve food at La Barberie, so you are encouraged to bring your lunch or snacks and enjoy with one of their delicious beers! We sampled all 8 on the menu, from a very light beer to an orange stout. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, and a quick walk from the lower city.