La Bandita

Farmhouse Chic in Pienza Montepulciano Italy
A long gravel road leads all the way up to this hip little villa set in the middle of a nature reserve overlooking the stunning Val D’Orcia. With just six “farmhouse chic” rooms and one stand-alone suite, the atmosphere is intimate — and stylish communal living spaces encourage you to socialize with other guests. An infinity pool and adjacent hot tub with dreamy views of the Tuscan surroundings sit next to a Peroni-stocked fridge and orange sunbeds to lounge on.

A few nights a week, the hotel hosts communal dinners, inviting their well-traveled guests to share stories and tips over fresh pasta and fine local wines.

After the staff turns in for the night, you’re welcome to pour yourself a drink from the honesty bar and flip through the hotel’s record collection which includes everything from Edith Piaf to the Rolling Stones. All part of the make-yourself-at-home experience.
By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert

