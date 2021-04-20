Where are you going?
La Balance

Cozumel 94 A, Condesa, 06400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5255 4761
Coffee Break in a French-Style Bakery in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

Sun 7am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9:30pm

Coffee Break in a French-Style Bakery in Mexico City

La Balance is a French-style bakery and café, complete with macarons, madeleines, and other Parisian confections, all of which go down nicely with a freshly pulled espresso.

La Balance has several cafés around the city; more central locations include this one in Polanco and the light-filled, corner café on Calle Cozumel in the Colonia Condesa neighborhood.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
