La Balance
Cozumel 94 A, Condesa, 06400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5255 4761
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun 7am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9:30pm
Coffee Break in a French-Style Bakery in Mexico CityLa Balance is a French-style bakery and café, complete with macarons, madeleines, and other Parisian confections, all of which go down nicely with a freshly pulled espresso.
La Balance has several cafés around the city; more central locations include this one in Polanco and the light-filled, corner café on Calle Cozumel in the Colonia Condesa neighborhood.