Mesnager in Marais This is one of my favorite murals by Jerome Mesnager— an unlikely art find on the medieval rue des Hospitalieres Saint Gervais in the Marais district. The neighborhood is full of discreet and not-so-subtle street art. Masnager started as a graffiti artist in the 80s and was one of the founders of the Zig Zag group. He became best known for his Corps Blanc (white figures) street art that he's left as souvenirs all over world.