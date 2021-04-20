L 'Oceanogràfic

Stroll Through a Fish Tunnel
Part of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, L’Oceanografic is a world-class oceanarium with an almost overwhelming amount of displays and shows. There are huge aquariums, of course, including a shark tank and a “fish tunnel” that surrounds visitors on all sides as they pass through. The park is divided into different marine areas, featuring fish, mammals, and birds from each marine environment. There’s a dolphinarium with daily dolphin shows, a mangrove swamp exhibit, and an outstanding dome-shaped aviary where aquatic birds, reptiles, and fish lounge around seemingly waiting to be photographed. Plan to spend at least a half-day here because there’s so much to see.