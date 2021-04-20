Where are you going?
L 'Oceanogràfic

Ciutat de les Arts i de les Ciències, Carrer d'Eduardo Primo Yúfera, 1B, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
| +34 960 47 06 47
Stroll Through a Fish Tunnel Valencia Spain

Sun - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 8pm

Stroll Through a Fish Tunnel

Part of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, L’Oceanografic is a world-class oceanarium with an almost overwhelming amount of displays and shows. There are huge aquariums, of course, including a shark tank and a “fish tunnel” that surrounds visitors on all sides as they pass through. The park is divided into different marine areas, featuring fish, mammals, and birds from each marine environment. There’s a dolphinarium with daily dolphin shows, a mangrove swamp exhibit, and an outstanding dome-shaped aviary where aquatic birds, reptiles, and fish lounge around seemingly waiting to be photographed. Plan to spend at least a half-day here because there’s so much to see.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

