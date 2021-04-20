Where are you going?
Kyu

251 Northwest 25th Street
Spice It Up with New Asian Barbecue

This buzzy Asian-American eatery is a draw in Wynwood, with hard-to-get reservations and a thronging scene at the bar, making it a destination restaurant with a neighborhood vibe. Chef Michael Lewis, an alum of Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurants and Zuma London, uses Asian and American barbecue techniques on a wood-fired grill, as well as Japanese presentation and ingredients, in his compact menu. Waygu beef brisket is prepared with black shichimi pepper and smoked for 12 to 14 hours, while the Thai fried rice is served in a stone dol sot (bowl) and mixed at the table.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

