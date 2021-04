Kyrenia Kyrenia District

Kyrenia Harbour The main harbour in Kyrenia, Cyprus.

This is one of the most popular places in town to go for a drink or ekmek kataif (a Turkish dessert) after a day at the beach. Obviously it's a bit touristy, but since there are relatively few of those in north Cyprus it's a great place to see the sunset.

Tip: Cyprus might be mostly Greek, but you will get the look of death here if you ask for a "gyro". Say "doner" instead.