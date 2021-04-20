Kyoto Hotel Okura
Conveniently located right by a subway station in the center of town, the Kyoto Hotel Okura towers over its neighbors, offering Western comforts among the city’s many traditional ryokans. Rooms have minibars, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and other mod cons, but the true highlight is the view over the city to the Higashiyama Mountains in the distance. It’s worth upgrading to a higher floor just for the vistas, but you can also enjoy impressive panoramas from the three top-floor restaurants. Downstairs, the hotel offers several other dining options, including Japanese, Italian, and Chinese restaurants, as well as a British-style bar, café, and bakery.