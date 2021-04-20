Kybele Hotel
Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. No:23, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 511 77 66
Baklava in Istanbulat Kybele, a fantastic little hotel restaurant with an eclectic but absolutely charming ambiance
Victorian Heart of Istanbul
Kybele was the mother goddess. Checking into this fabulous place, you feel like one. This over-the-top boutique hotel is like stepping into a dream.
Hundreds of colored glass lanterns gleam above your head as you sink into pomegranate-colored brocade beds. The owner and his wife are warm and welcoming. There's a lovely shop next door.
The location is just steps away from everything you want to see in the "new Paris."
çok güzel!
http://www.kybelehotel.com/
