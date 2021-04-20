Where are you going?
Kybele Hotel

Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. No:23, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 511 77 66
Baklava in Istanbul

at Kybele, a fantastic little hotel restaurant with an eclectic but absolutely charming ambiance
By Sharon In

Lillian Sizemore
almost 7 years ago

Victorian Heart of Istanbul

Kybele was the mother goddess. Checking into this fabulous place, you feel like one. This over-the-top boutique hotel is like stepping into a dream.

Hundreds of colored glass lanterns gleam above your head as you sink into pomegranate-colored brocade beds. The owner and his wife are warm and welcoming. There's a lovely shop next door.

The location is just steps away from everything you want to see in the "new Paris."

çok güzel!

http://www.kybelehotel.com/

