Kybele Hotel

Kybele was the mother goddess. Checking into this fabulous place, you feel like one. This over-the-top boutique hotel is like stepping into a dream.Hundreds of colored glass lanterns gleam above your head as you sink into pomegranate-colored brocade beds. The owner and his wife are warm and welcoming. There's a lovely shop next door.The location is just steps away from everything you want to see in the "new Paris ."çok güzel!http://www.kybelehotel.com/