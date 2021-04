Try the Omakase at Kuu

Super-cool interior design meets zingingly fresh fish at this stylish Asian restaurant, which has craft cocktails and an extensive wine list. Check out the happy hour deals or lunchtime bento boxes for a reasonably priced bite at this critically acclaimed Houston hotspot, or go all in and splurge on dinner. With a menu packed with must-tries, the best way to experience Kuu is to let the chef decide for you with an "omakase" tasting menu that showcases the very best the kitchen has to offer that day.