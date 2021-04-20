Kuta Beach Jl. Raya, Banjar Pering, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Kuta Beach...sigh It's really no wonder Kuta beach has become one of the most famous beaches in the world. It really is a gorgeous stretch of soft white sand, with perfect surfing waves and is graced by consistently stunning sunsets. Some people would rather spend a holiday in the Arctic than set foot on Kuta beach, but others come from far and wide to don their teeniest bikini (or generally normal sized board shorts) and watch the boys/girls go by. This is not a quiet beach and you can expect to be visited by many hawkers, beach boys wanting to rent you a surf board or give you a lesson, or even just hang out and chat. Most are totally harmless and respectful, so if you want to be left alone tell them nicely but forcefully. Otherwise, enjoy the scene and hang out with a cold beer to watch the sunset when most people clear off to get ready for their night out. This is when the real magic happens.