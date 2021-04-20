Where are you going?
Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library

340 North Senate Avenue
Website
| +1 317-423-0391
Museum Honors Literary Legend Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. Indianapolis Indiana United States

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri 11am - 6pm

Museum Honors Literary Legend Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.

Indianapolis is the hometown of legendary Slaughterhouse-Five author Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. For those who are fans of his work, the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library is the perfect monument to his literary genius. Filled with original Vonnegut artwork, rare first-edition books, a re-creation of his office space, his original typewriter, and other interesting memorabilia, the small museum has taken great care to imbue the space with Vonnegut's personality and character. One of my favorite Vonnegut artifacts is a letter his father wrote him during the war which was returned in the mail because Vonnegut was missing, and which no one, not even the museum, has ever opened.

There is a small store which contains nearly every book that Vonnegut ever authored, as well as a working library from which you can borrow books. It's an absolute gem for those who enjoy his work.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

