Kursaal Zurríola Hiribidea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain

The Culture Box San Sebastián's monument to modernity, the Kursaal, sits perched on the seashore, cutting boldly into the skyline.



The Kursaal is the spot for the biggest get-togethers in town, from the Film Festival to Gastronomika. It also hosts concerts, plays, and more. In some cases, those under thirty can enter for 3 euros if seats remain right before the show. It's a great culture hub and a fabulous night option for those rainy winter nights, which is when the programming is at its peak.