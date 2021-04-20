Where are you going?
Kursaal

Zurríola Hiribidea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
+34 943 00 30 00
The Culture Box

San Sebastián's monument to modernity, the Kursaal, sits perched on the seashore, cutting boldly into the skyline.

The Kursaal is the spot for the biggest get-togethers in town, from the Film Festival to Gastronomika. It also hosts concerts, plays, and more. In some cases, those under thirty can enter for 3 euros if seats remain right before the show. It's a great culture hub and a fabulous night option for those rainy winter nights, which is when the programming is at its peak.
By Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert

Anne Nguyen
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Alexandra Sagan
almost 7 years ago

Sunset at Kursaal

Grabbing an ice cream from the Boulevard Ice Cream shop on the corner of the Kursaal couldn't be better accompanied by one of the most beautiful sunsets of Spain.

Sitting on the wall along the mouth of the river where it meets the ocean, the sunset is always a delight to watch in this small beach city.

Alexandra Sagan
almost 7 years ago

Jazzaldia | A Cultural Highlight

From free concerts on the beach to private shows in the city's beautiful theatres, the Donostia-San Sebastian International Jazz Festival is going on its 49th year this 2014.

Headlining artists in the past include: Sonny Rollins, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, and Jamie Cullum to name a few.

