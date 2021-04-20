Kurilpa Bridge Kurilpa Bridge

Controversial Kurilpa Bridge in Brisbane A vibrant river city, there seems to always be a new bridge being unveiled in Brisbane. The Story Bridge lights up beautifully at night, best viewed from Kangaroo Point or Eagle Street Pier. The Goodwill Bridge is a handy footbridge between QUT, the university near the Botanic Gardens in the city and South Bank. The William Jolly Bridge is the cutest. The new Kurilpa Bridge is the most controversial. Complaints that it doesn't look like it's finished yet, rumours that it was inspired by a picture the architect's three year old son drew for him and supposedly inspired by the masts of boats, it certainly gets people talking. I wasn't particularly interested in the bridge until I saw it against the sunset, when it's distinctive silhouette dances beautifully with the watercolour sky. Hop on a city cat approaching sunset (before 6pm in winter, around 7pm in summer) to get a beautiful view.