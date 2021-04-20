Kura Tawhiti Conservation Area
Castle Hill 7580, New Zealand
Maori Magic on the South IslandThis 10-day tramping (that's Kiwi for "hiking") trip on the South Island of New Zealand is hard to beat. This will be your first hike of many, all of which connect you to a land so beautiful that it's impossible to ever leave.
Kura Tawhiti is a collection of sacred limestone outcroppings once used by the local Maoris to navigate across the island. You'll take hundreds of pictures, trying to capture just how magical this place really is, before you head toward the cozy wilderness lodge that will be your home for the first two nights: Arthur's Pass.