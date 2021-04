The National Palace Museum, Taipei

When the Kuomintang fled from China to Taiwan they didn't forget about their cultural roots. Before leaving the mainland, the party cherry-picked over 690,000 of the finest examples of Chinese art from the previous 8000 years. That art is now stored in Taipei's National Palace Museum and is considered by many to be the finest collection of Chinese art in the world. The collection is so huge, that only 1% of it can be displayed at any given time, so you can go back again, and again.