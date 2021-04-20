Kunsthaus
Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 253 84 84
Tue, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 8pm
Zurich's Modern Art MuseumRodin’s iconic “Gates of Hell,” an intricate sculptured bronze door marked by a central “Thinker,” stands at the entrance of the Kunsthaus, home of Zurich’s most important collection of modern art. Inside, there are works by Van Gogh, Munch and Picasso, as well as the most comprehensive trove of pieces by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti in a museum with 150 sculptures. On Wednesdays, the admission fee for the permanent collection is waived—and unlike museums in larger European cities, long lines are almost never a concern.
Photo © Gaetan Bally/Zürich Tourismus.