Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kunsthaus

Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 253 84 84
Zurich's Modern Art Museum Zurich Switzerland

More info

Tue, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 8pm

Zurich's Modern Art Museum

Rodin’s iconic “Gates of Hell,” an intricate sculptured bronze door marked by a central “Thinker,” stands at the entrance of the Kunsthaus, home of Zurich’s most important collection of modern art. Inside, there are works by Van Gogh, Munch and Picasso, as well as the most comprehensive trove of pieces by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti in a museum with 150 sculptures. On Wednesdays, the admission fee for the permanent collection is waived—and unlike museums in larger European cities, long lines are almost never a concern.

Photo © Gaetan Bally/Zürich Tourismus.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points