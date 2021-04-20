Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate
Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Photo courtesy of Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate
Artisan Crafts in KongensgateKunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass.
Founded in 1979, this centre works as a gallery for members of the guild, as well as hosting guest exhibits several times a year.
Come along and meet the artists, discuss something bespoke, of pick up a token from your trip.