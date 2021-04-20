Kuma's Corner 2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA

More info Fri - Sun 1pm - 9pm Mon - Thur 4pm - 9pm

Heavy Metal Burgers at Kuma's Corner Back in 2010 Lady Gaga tweeted that she loved the burgers at Kuma’s Corner and today there are still waiting lines out the door just to have lunch. You think that’s the Gaga or the burger?



I know that we waited for a good hour to get a table at Kuma’s and the Goatsnake Burger pictured above was a succulent, creamy, crunchy, spicy, messy heap of delectable that I couldn’t finish. The Black Sabbath sound track in the background just seemed appropriate given the burger names like Iron Maiden and Lair of the Minotaur and I think the appeal of Kuma’s is not only the atmosphere but dang good burgers served in extra large proportions.



Go to Kuma’s. Wait it out. It’s worth it.

