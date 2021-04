Even though Kuma's Corner has only been around since 2005, it is already a Chicago institution. Supporting the local heavy metal music community, and paying tribute to bands by naming its burgers after groups like 'Slayer' and 'Iron Maiden,' this places truly rocks. The lines can be long, but if you go during off-peak times (hint: when they open around 11 or later in the afternoon before the dinner crowd arrives) you can snag a table inside or even outside on the patio without a wait. The food really does live up to the hype, and I'd say it's the best burger in town. And what burger is complete without an epic beer, or a side whiskey, both of which Kuma's can easily accommodate. Even if there is a line when you arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. There is a second location as well called Kuma's Too (clever) at 666 W. Diversey. Note: the above photo is all red because I was sitting under an umbrella and was so excited to eat that I didn't bother to see if the photo turned out okay. Just go, you'll see what I mean.