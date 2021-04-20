Kuma's Corner
2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
| +1 773-604-8769
More info
Fri - Sun 1pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Heavy Metal Burgers at Kuma's CornerBack in 2010 Lady Gaga tweeted that she loved the burgers at Kuma’s Corner and today there are still waiting lines out the door just to have lunch. You think that’s the Gaga or the burger?
I know that we waited for a good hour to get a table at Kuma’s and the Goatsnake Burger pictured above was a succulent, creamy, crunchy, spicy, messy heap of delectable that I couldn’t finish. The Black Sabbath sound track in the background just seemed appropriate given the burger names like Iron Maiden and Lair of the Minotaur and I think the appeal of Kuma’s is not only the atmosphere but dang good burgers served in extra large proportions.
Go to Kuma’s. Wait it out. It’s worth it.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Chicago's King of Burgers: Kuma's Corner
Even though Kuma's Corner has only been around since 2005, it is already a Chicago institution. Supporting the local heavy metal music community, and paying tribute to bands by naming its burgers after groups like 'Slayer' and 'Iron Maiden,' this places truly rocks. The lines can be long, but if you go during off-peak times (hint: when they open around 11 or later in the afternoon before the dinner crowd arrives) you can snag a table inside or even outside on the patio without a wait. The food really does live up to the hype, and I'd say it's the best burger in town. And what burger is complete without an epic beer, or a side whiskey, both of which Kuma's can easily accommodate. Even if there is a line when you arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. There is a second location as well called Kuma's Too (clever) at 666 W. Diversey. Note: the above photo is all red because I was sitting under an umbrella and was so excited to eat that I didn't bother to see if the photo turned out okay. Just go, you'll see what I mean.