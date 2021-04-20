Kumai
Kumai, Sungai Kapitan, Kec. Kumai, Kabupaten Kotawaringin Barat, Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Stay: KlotokHiring a klotok (private boat) to explore Tanjung Puting National Park on the island of Borneo is like being on Disneyland's Jungle Boat Cruise in real life. Klotoks are hired in the riverside town of Kumai and come equipped with a guide, captain and cook. You need a minimum of four days to get to Camp Leakey, where the orangutans are generally seen, and back. Along the way you'll see a variety of animals along the riverside, including proboscis monkeys, orangutans, rhinoceros hornbills and many other creatures. Each mourning you'll awake to the sounds of the rainforest and each day holds another adventure.
almost 7 years ago
Market: Kumai
Central Kalimantan is home to Tanjung Puting National Park, which is one of the few remaining habitats for Orangutans and a big draw to the region for wildlife enthusiasts. The gateway to Tanjung Puting is the riverside town of Kumai, which is predominantly Muslim and graced by a skyline accented by minarets echoing the call to prayer. Kumai is the place to negotiate for a Klotok, Indonesian riverboat, to take you up the river to Camp Leaky for a few days or so. Many people fly into the nearby city of Pangkalan Bun, drive straight to the riverside and hop right into a Klotok without taking a moment to look around and absorb the local culture. You may stand out a little, or a lot, in Kumai, but the local market and cuisine are vibrant and full of flavor. The accommodations in town are certainly on the rough side, but you don't come to Borneo for luxury, you come for adventure.