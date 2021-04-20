Market: Kumai

Central Kalimantan is home to Tanjung Puting National Park, which is one of the few remaining habitats for Orangutans and a big draw to the region for wildlife enthusiasts. The gateway to Tanjung Puting is the riverside town of Kumai, which is predominantly Muslim and graced by a skyline accented by minarets echoing the call to prayer. Kumai is the place to negotiate for a Klotok, Indonesian riverboat, to take you up the river to Camp Leaky for a few days or so. Many people fly into the nearby city of Pangkalan Bun, drive straight to the riverside and hop right into a Klotok without taking a moment to look around and absorb the local culture. You may stand out a little, or a lot, in Kumai, but the local market and cuisine are vibrant and full of flavor. The accommodations in town are certainly on the rough side, but you don't come to Borneo for luxury, you come for adventure.