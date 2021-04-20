Where are you going?
It would be hard not to love any waffle, but Honolulu's kulu kulu bakery makes them extra endearing by shrinking them down to bite-sized panda bears and baby seals. They are offered with a variety of fillings, from chocolate custard to green tea, to be consumed by the bagful.

Should you not enjoy biting the heads off cute animals, this Japanese-style sweet shop also serves shave ice, cheesecake, milk teas, and their best-selling Diamond Head puffs.

Locations in Shirokiya at the Ala Moana Center, and Waikiki's Eaton Square.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points