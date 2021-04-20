kulu kulu
1450 Ala Moana Blvd #1360, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
| +1 808-931-0503
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Sweetest of SweetsIt would be hard not to love any waffle, but Honolulu's kulu kulu bakery makes them extra endearing by shrinking them down to bite-sized panda bears and baby seals. They are offered with a variety of fillings, from chocolate custard to green tea, to be consumed by the bagful.
Should you not enjoy biting the heads off cute animals, this Japanese-style sweet shop also serves shave ice, cheesecake, milk teas, and their best-selling Diamond Head puffs.
Locations in Shirokiya at the Ala Moana Center, and Waikiki's Eaton Square.