Kula Eco Park
Korotogo, Fiji
| +679 650 0505
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Up Close and Personal with WildlifeKids will love feeding the turtles or having photo ops with parrots, boas, and iguanas at this forest haven for Fijian wildlife.
Goldon Doves, Red Musk Parrots, Crested Iguanas and fruit bats are some of the exotic species you might spot. You'll also see local trees, flowers and medicinal plants as you follow the path across bridges that criss-cross over a stream.
In addition, there are displays of seashells, tropical fish and live coral.