Kukuriku

Trg Lokvina 3, 51215, Kastav, Croatia
Website
| +385 51 691 519
Kukuriku Croatia

Kukuriku

Located in the ancient town of Kastav just outside of Rijeka, Kukuriku features a pale mustard facade that draws guests into its elegantly designed interiors. Many of the rooms overlook the pretty town square, with its small chapel and water well, while suites feature canopied mahogany beds and bathrooms with tubs, showers, and double-sink vanities. At the hotel’s gourmet restaurant, award-winning chef Nenad Kukurin (known as Croatia’s father of Slow Food) whips up a new menu every night, featuring everything from smoked salmon with pickled onions to handmade pasta with monkfish and truffles, depending on what’s in season. As you eagerly await your meal, take in the panoramic views of the Kvarner Gulf from the restaurant terrace.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

