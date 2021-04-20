Kuiseb Camp Namibia

Dune Derby Navigating the dunes of the Namib Sand Sea is a true test of a skilled driver. Harry Kirchner, the owner of the Windhoek-based outfitter Offroad Tours & Safaris, offers both guided and self-drive 4x4 safari options in the area. Our group opted for a guided five-night camping adventure and were lucky enough to have Harry as one of our drivers, as well as his two larger-than-life friends, Cannabis and O.J. As Harry would say, the only "proper" way to experience the desert is "bushman" style which means plenty of whiskey, schnapps, and sleeping under the stars. Reaching each night's camp site was a true adventure as our 4x4 sped, full throttle, over skyscraper-sized sand dunes. It was inevitable that one or more trucks didn't make it all the way over so another truck would have to hook up a rope and tow it up and over. Going downhill was more thrilling than riding a roller coaster.