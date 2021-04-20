Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kuiseb Camp

Namibia
Website
Dune Derby Namib-Naukluft National Park Namibia

Dune Derby

Navigating the dunes of the Namib Sand Sea is a true test of a skilled driver. Harry Kirchner, the owner of the Windhoek-based outfitter Offroad Tours & Safaris, offers both guided and self-drive 4x4 safari options in the area. Our group opted for a guided five-night camping adventure and were lucky enough to have Harry as one of our drivers, as well as his two larger-than-life friends, Cannabis and O.J. As Harry would say, the only "proper" way to experience the desert is "bushman" style which means plenty of whiskey, schnapps, and sleeping under the stars. Reaching each night's camp site was a true adventure as our 4x4 sped, full throttle, over skyscraper-sized sand dunes. It was inevitable that one or more trucks didn't make it all the way over so another truck would have to hook up a rope and tow it up and over. Going downhill was more thrilling than riding a roller coaster.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points