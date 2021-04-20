Kudu Campsite

Kudu Lodge and Karatu Bike Ride The tropical gardens at Kudu lodge are exquisite and the cottages are tucked away down little winding paths, past flourishing avocado and banana trees, giant lobelias, decorative lilies, and colorful bougainvilleas.



My cottage was spanking clean, spacious and well equipped with a giant steaming shower, a quaint little fireplace for keeping toasty after sunset, and a tucked-away balcony for sundowners while listening to the evening birdsong.



I took the most memorable bike safari to the local village, organized through the lodge. My guide took me through bumpy red dusty lanes, whizzing past little donkeys carrying water barrels, through the local church giving Sunday service, past the local secondary school, and finally stopping for a cold soda from a street stall while we chatted about everything and anything.