Kuchyň
Situated in the Salmovský Palace, part of Prague
Castle’s National Gallery, Kuchyň (Czech for "kitchen") has been serving up refined home-cooked Czech food since 2018. Its convenient location right next to the main entrance to the castle makes it ideal for pre- and post-visit lunches or dinners. The restaurant has no physical menu. Instead, guests are ushered into a simply decorated room at the center of which is a handsome working stove bearing a collection of attractive copper pots. These can be inspected by guests—simply lift a lid to see and smell the contents—and feature an assortment of recipes inspired by cookbooks used in aristocratic kitchens (including the palace’s) that date back as far as the 16th century. Dishes change daily but can include classics like rabbit in mustard sauce, paprika chicken, beef in red wine, schnitzel, and pork cutlet. There is also usually a vegetarian option, homemade desserts, and decent wines are available, and the spacious terrace offers generous views across the red roofs of the city.