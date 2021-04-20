Where are you going?
Kuai Che Dao

Yanghe 1st Rd, YangHe HuaYuan, Jiangbei Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 401122
+86 23 6775 0222
Fast Lane to Friends Chongqing China

Fast Lane to Friends

Kuai che dao means "fast lane" in Mandarin. This bar has a unique twist—each table has a telephone that can call one of the other tables. I'm not 100% sure how it works, but I think it involves a lot of alcohol. Which makes sense, because they have nice, cold Corona beers at reasonable prices. Go there later in the evening when the crowds show up.

Photo by David Blaikie/Flickr.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

