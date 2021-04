Fast Lane to Friends

Kuai che dao means "fast lane" in Mandarin. This bar has a unique twist—each table has a telephone that can call one of the other tables. I'm not 100% sure how it works, but I think it involves a lot of alcohol. Which makes sense, because they have nice, cold Corona beers at reasonable prices. Go there later in the evening when the crowds show up.Photo by David Blaikie/Flickr