Krong Kep Krong Kaeb, Cambodia

Kep's Cool Kids One of the best places to catch sunset in the sleepy seaside town of Kep is the Knai Bang Chatt Sailing Club. I was settled into my lounge chair with an Angkor Beer and a good book when my blissful relaxation was interrupted by shrill screams. At first I thought someone was in danger. But then I realized those shrieks were coming from the shore below where five local Cambodian kids, all buck naked, were having the time of their life playing with a styrofoam cooler. They'd broken the cooler into pieces and were using them as rafts in the ocean. The two older boys were even trying to catch a few slow rolling waves on them.



When the sun had just nearly disappeared, the kids ran in, changed and came up to the beach to say hello. These two little hams were all about posing for my camera.