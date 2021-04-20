Kroghs Kaffebar
2 Youngstorget
| +47 22 33 02 78
Photo courtesy of Kroghs kaffebar
Cool Down with Oslo's Best Iced Latte at Krogh'sHidden inside a dark and musty passageway, Kroghs coffee shop serves coffee and pastries in trendy yet intimate surroundings. Their coffee has won several challenges, including best iced latte, and was shortlisted as best coffee shop in Oslo (both challenges by newspaper OsloBy).
Located a stone’s throw from Oslo Central Station, Krogh’s is a short distance away from several highlights in Oslo.