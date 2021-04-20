Where are you going?
Kroghs Kaffebar

2 Youngstorget
Website
| +47 22 33 02 78
Cool Down with Oslo's Best Iced Latte at Krogh's Oslo Norway

Hidden inside a dark and musty passageway, Kroghs coffee shop serves coffee and pastries in trendy yet intimate surroundings. Their coffee has won several challenges, including best iced latte, and was shortlisted as best coffee shop in Oslo (both challenges by newspaper OsloBy).

Located a stone’s throw from Oslo Central Station, Krogh’s is a short distance away from several highlights in Oslo.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

