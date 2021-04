Kristalbelli 8 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018, USA

Upscale Korean BBQ Kristalbelli is a chic Korean restaurant just next to Langham Place, Fifth Avenue. The hidden gem of a restaurant personifies Asian luxury and is one of the highlights of nearby Korea Town. The menu features meat for cooking on each table’s crystal grill, shaped in a form similar to a Buddha, along with classic Korean dishes.