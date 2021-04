Germany's Largest Manger Market

Christmas mangers have been a tradition in Munich since 1597. You can bring a small piece of history back home with you by purchasing a manger itself, or some of the smaller handmade wooden or unbreakable plastic figurines to go in a manger.The Kripperl Market (Manager Market) is open from the end of November (dates vary every year according to Advent) and closes December 23.