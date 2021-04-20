Where are you going?
Kreol Kitchen

Jalan Drupadi
+62 361 738514
Kool Kreol Kuta Indonesia

Kool Kreol

Kreol Kitchen is one of the newest additions to the Seminyak cafe scene and is a small, friendly place with an eclectic mix of food. Although the name suggests (and they claim to be) a soul food joint, the menu actually features more Aussie favorites and Mediterranean and Indian inspired dishes, which are tasty nonetheless.

The decor is an entertaining mix of Australian kitsch and street mural with an open view of some of Seminyak's last remaining rice fields out the back. All in all, Kreol Kitchen has smiley staff and a really friendly, Melbourne market style vibe and tasty food... What's not to love?
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

