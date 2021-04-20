Chicken kebob at Krasňanská Kúria

With a recent trip to Greece still fresh in our minds, my fiance wanted chicken souvlaki, but in an Eastern Bloc country like Slovakia, this might not come as "Greek" as she wanted.



I was utterly impressed with the plating of this dish. The small stand where the kebob hung was too amazing not to shoot. The food was delightful in flavor as well.



I had the schnitzel with cheese you see in the background. Not the healthiest food, but I was on vacation.