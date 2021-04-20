Where are you going?
On a hot shared taxi ride between Poipet and Siem Reap in Cambodia, we stopped off for some refreshment. This roadside restaurant served up plenty of fresh coconut water with a straw - as you may surmise from the load of coconuts in this picture.
We had a long travel day on a third class train from Bangkok, a tuktuk to the border of Cambodia, hitting all the right stops for our visa and customs, a shuttle to the Poipet bus station, and this taxi ride to Siem Reap. Sipping some cool coconut water was a welcome refreshment!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

